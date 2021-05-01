Credit Suisse Group Trims Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price to $122.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.94.

Shares of CNI opened at $107.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $77.20 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

