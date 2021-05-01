Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Arora Ashish Sells 95,373 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $26.50 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

