Cricut, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRCT) Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 4th

Cricut’s (NASDAQ:CRCT) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 4th. Cricut had issued 15,314,903 shares in its public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $306,298,060 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Cricut’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $26.50 on Friday. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $27.35.

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

