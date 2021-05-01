CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRSP. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.82.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.