Critical Survey: CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) versus Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY)

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) and Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Datang International Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. CLP pays out 252.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Datang International Power Generation pays out 250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CLP and Datang International Power Generation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLP $10.94 billion 2.29 $621.28 million $0.23 43.10 Datang International Power Generation $14.10 billion 0.21 $142.63 million $0.06 53.17

CLP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Datang International Power Generation. CLP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datang International Power Generation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CLP has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datang International Power Generation has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CLP and Datang International Power Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLP 0 0 0 0 N/A Datang International Power Generation 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares CLP and Datang International Power Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLP N/A N/A N/A Datang International Power Generation N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CLP shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CLP beats Datang International Power Generation on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage services, and energy and infrastructure solutions; property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. It has approximately 16,486 kilometers of transmission and high voltage distribution lines. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

About Datang International Power Generation

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed an installed capacity of approximately 68,278.10 MW. It also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminum smelting; production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid waste; power plant construction and operation; repair and testing of power equipment; research and development activities; and provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd and changed its name to Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd. in April 2004. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

