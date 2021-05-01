Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. OTR Global began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a positive rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Shares of CROX opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $102.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,706,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crocs by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after acquiring an additional 582,682 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,119,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,112,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

