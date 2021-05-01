Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Plans $0.61 Dividend

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.6092 per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $47.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28. Croda International has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $50.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COIHY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

