Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 8,197 AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in AdvanSix by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $113,226 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASIX opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $815.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.84.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.