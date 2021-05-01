Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $265,000 Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 520,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,246 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 485.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPTN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $702.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.82.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

