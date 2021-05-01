Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $235,000 in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of GMS by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of GMS by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 46,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Barclays upped their price target on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of GMS opened at $43.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

