Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $55.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

