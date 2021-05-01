CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the March 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CRWG remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 32,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,343. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. CrowdGather has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Get CrowdGather alerts:

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc, a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdGather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdGather and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.