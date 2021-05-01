Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,561,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,063,000 after purchasing an additional 76,385 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,120,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,475,534.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ARE opened at $181.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.52 and a 52-week high of $181.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

