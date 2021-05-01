Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,465 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises approximately 0.7% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $20.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.41.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.