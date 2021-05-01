Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $247,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

EPD stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

