Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $5.48 Million Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,299 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF makes up 3.2% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

FPXI opened at $67.63 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $79.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.13.

