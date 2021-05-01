Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,446 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.41.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,662,286.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,427 shares of company stock worth $3,943,074. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.