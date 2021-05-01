Crumly & Associates Inc. Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $49.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.