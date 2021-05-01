Crust (CRU) Reaches Market Cap of $189.06 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Crust coin can now be bought for $109.54 or 0.00188844 BTC on major exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $189.06 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crust has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,725,927 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

