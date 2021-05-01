CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%.

Shares of CryoLife stock traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,978. CryoLife has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.79, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $42,799.04. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,008.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CryoLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

