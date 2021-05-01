CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 1272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $42,799.04. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $574,008.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in CryoLife by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 8.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 49.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 33,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CryoLife by 450.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 61,876 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62.

About CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

