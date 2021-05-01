CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,193 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $498,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CSX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $100.75. 4,600,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,669. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $91.03.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,996 shares of company stock worth $8,644,126 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

