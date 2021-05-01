CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.350-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.27 million.CTS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.350-1.700 EPS.

Shares of CTS traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.52. 320,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,738. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CTS has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

