CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.34. 1,111,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

