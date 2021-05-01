Cubic Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $878,514,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after buying an additional 665,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $228.11 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.74.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.