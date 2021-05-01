Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 907.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,763 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 42.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,848 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $252.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

