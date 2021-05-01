Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Update

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the March 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.68.

CMI traded down $4.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.04. 788,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,747. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a 1 year low of $143.32 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

