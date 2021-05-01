Curve DAO Token Trading Up 34.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.26 or 0.00005648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $890.50 million and $260.11 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00066776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.05 or 0.00813524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00095612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00044342 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,477,184,198 coins and its circulating supply is 273,444,536 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

