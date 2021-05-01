cVault.finance Trading 26.2% Higher Over Last Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. cVault.finance has a market cap of $71.41 million and $119,029.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7,141.44 or 0.12429891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00070925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.69 or 0.00859278 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00065406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00095919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00047389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

CORE is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

