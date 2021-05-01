CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Raised by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. United Bank lifted its stake in CVS Health by 21.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.46. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

