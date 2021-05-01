CyberOptics Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CyberOptics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for CyberOptics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberOptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CYBE opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $240.79 million, a PE ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $43.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 78,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 113,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 20,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

