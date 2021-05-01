Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLXPF. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLXPF opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Cybin has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

