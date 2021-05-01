Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Shares Acquired by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cytosorbents worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.66 million, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cytosorbents Co. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Cytosorbents Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.