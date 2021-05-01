DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FormFactor in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FORM. Citigroup raised their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. THB Asset Management raised its position in FormFactor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 35,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

