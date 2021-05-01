Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €81.13 ($95.44).

DAI stock opened at €74.05 ($87.12) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €74.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €61.79. Daimler has a 12-month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 12-month high of €77.99 ($91.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The company has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

