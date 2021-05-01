Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBMSF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 30,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,316. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. Danakali has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.47.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danakali in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

