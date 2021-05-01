DAOstack (GEN) 1-Day Volume Tops $36,407.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $12.84 million and approximately $36,407.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

