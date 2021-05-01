Datacoin (DTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Datacoin has a market cap of $22,891.31 and $26.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001178 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000943 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00018452 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.