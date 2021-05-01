Datarius Credit (DTRC) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $112,500.73 and $54.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datarius Credit has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00071181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $496.96 or 0.00859838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00066334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00049595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00095901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.