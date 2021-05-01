DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Up 98.0% in April

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the March 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

DBSDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of DBS Group stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,089. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.74. DBS Group has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $3.4633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

