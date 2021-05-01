DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 500.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DBV Technologies were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 687.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 917.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 102,375 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 358,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $717.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.

DBVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.11.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

