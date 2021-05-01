DeDora Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,844 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

