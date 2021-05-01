Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) Short Interest Update

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.95. 1,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,345. Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76.

