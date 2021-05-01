Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Del Taco Restaurants stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 702,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,930. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $419.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. Research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

