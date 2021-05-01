Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%.

Del Taco Restaurants stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 702,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $419.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TACO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.