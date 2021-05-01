Denali Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Position in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 238.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBS. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 67,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $411.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.51. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, Director Don Leung sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $60,316.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,129,534 shares in the company, valued at $16,784,875.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,132 shares of company stock worth $200,231. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCBS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

