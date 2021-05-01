Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $481.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $481.76 and its 200-day moving average is $505.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

