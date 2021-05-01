Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,913,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,819 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.50.

GWW stock opened at $433.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.27 and a 12 month high of $452.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.16. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.