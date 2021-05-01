Derek J. Maetzold Sells 14,374 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $984,331.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,626 shares in the company, valued at $39,487,348.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $69.03 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -406.03 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.91.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,670,000 after buying an additional 142,085 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after buying an additional 352,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after buying an additional 340,767 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 350,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after buying an additional 75,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after buying an additional 101,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

