Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 26 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 26 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays set a CHF 26 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 32 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 37.50 price target on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 27.13.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

